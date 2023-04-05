First Alert Weather Days in place for Thursday and Friday due to heavy rain, flood concerns

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - With locally heavy rainfall set to overspread deep east Texas over the next couple of days, we have issued First Alert Weather Days from tonight through Friday since this heavy rain threat may lead to flooding concerns in the Piney Woods on Thursday and Friday.

We are forecasting three-to-five inches of rainfall for areas mainly along and south of the Highway 7 corridor from Wednesday evening through early Saturday morning before drier air moves in and scours out the moisture this weekend.

With this heavy rain concern, an Areal Flood Watch has already been issued for a handful of deep east Texas counties, including Angelina, Jasper, Nacogdoches, Newton, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, and Tyler. More counties may be added at a later time.

Favorable jet stream dynamics will lead to the upper level winds riding over east and southeast Texas on Thursday and Friday, leading to a near constant supply of moisture overriding the cooler air behind the cold front for the next 48 to 60 hours across our part of the state.

In addition to the heavy rainfall, it will also be noticeably cooler the next couple of days as daytime highs will likely stay in the 50′s all day long. That means you may need to break out the long-sleeves in addition to the rain gear since our weather will take on more of a winter-like vibe in the near future.

The positive news is that the rain will be moving out of our airspace Saturday morning as drier air begins to take back over. This will lead to a big improvement over Easter weekend as seasonally cool mornings give way to mild, pleasant afternoons under a return to partly cloudy skies and some sunshine. Morning lows will be in the 50′s with highs climbing into the middle 60′s on Saturday followed by middle 70′s on Easter Sunday.

With high pressure building in over the weekend and next week, we should be in store for a nice stretch of sunshine, dry, and tranquil weather through much of next week as we get a much-needed break from the storm track.

