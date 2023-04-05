Florida probe leads to Nacogdoches man’s arrest for child porn

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A 19-year-old Nacogdoches man has been arrested following an FBI raid on his house Monday.

Charles Leonard Grant was booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail on two counts of possession of child pornography. The arrest comes after FBI agents were seen removing items from a home at a Kenbrook subdivision in Nacogdoches. Several agents were seen carrying items from the home to their cars around 11:45 a.m. The items appeared to be posters and boxes filled with items which could not be identified.

Grant’s arrest was the result of an operation conducted by a multi-agency effort known as the North East Florida INTERCEPT Task Force. The investigation into Grant was conducted in part by the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office, who allege that Grant posed as a 12-year-old girl when he began messaging the victim November 2022, via a downloadable cell phone game called “Rec Room.” The investigator claims that Grant would ask the victim for illicit, pornographic photographs via Snapchat and did not disclose that he was a 19-year-old male.

The investigator traveled to Nacogdoches to arrest Grant on Monday and alleged that images of child sexual abuse material were found on Grant’s phone.

In addition to the charges Grant faces in Nacogdoches, he will also be charged in Nassau County, Fla. with promotion of sexual performance by child, transmission of material harmful to minors by electronic device or equipment and soliciting a child via computer. No bond amount has yet been listed for the charges in Nacogdoches County.

“We are deeply saddened and disgusted over these cases involving young children. But we are also relieved to know we can get another sick individual off the streets, this time someone from Texas who was preying on one of our children in Nassau County. Again this shows the importance of what the North East Florida INTERCEPT Task Force is trying to achieve by helping those who are most vulnerable,” Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper Said.

