Hughes bills targeting sexual performances passes final Senate vote

Democrats opposed the bill as they said existing laws already cover this issue
By Travis Noriega
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - Both bills deal with sexual performances in front of children and both have passed the final vote in the Senate.

The bill did not receive bipartisan support with Democrats objecting to the bills on the grounds that these issues are covered by existing laws and that the bills were too broad in scope.

“I am opposed to this proposed legislation which is so broadly drawn that beloved community events like high school dances, parades, even Shakespeare in the park, could fall under criminal investigation and I am therefore voting no on this bill,” said Sen. Sarah Eckhardt (D-Austin.)

The bills author, Sen. Bryan Hughes (R-Mineola) refuted these claims saying that existing laws left room for bad actors and that these bills were focused on minors.

“So to be clear these kind of sexual performances in front of children are not currently covered by our law.”

While these bills have passed in the Senate, there will need to be companion bills drafted and passed through the House.

At the time, no Texas Representative has sponsored the companion House bills according to the Texas Legislature Website.

