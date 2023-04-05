Lufkin City Council moves toward regulating BYOB establishments

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - So-called “bring your own bottle” venues are coming under a bit of scrutiny in Lufkin.

City of Lufkin attorney Kristi Skillern said there have been four establishments in the last year that allow patrons to bring their own alcohol and several requests for BYOB venues to open up.

“We’ve had some issues with crime and other things in these venues.”

During the meeting, City Mayor Mark Hicks said, “we’ve had situations where people are in a commercial establishment and they allow people to bring beer in there and there’s no way to regulate that.”

Skillern said BYOB venues have increased violent and non-violent crimes, including alcohol offenses and noise complaints.

The ordinance will require for any new BYOB venues to request a special use permit and provide additional zoning requirements upon the city’s approval or disapproval.

Skillern said that based on recent incidents, the ordinance provides safety measures for patrons.

“The police had difficulty getting in the venue, there was no fire prevention that was needed in those venues so really the purpose of the special use in addition to some regulations is just to protect the patrons that come out to these venues,” she said.

Skillern also said any establishments that are already regulated by Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission will not be affected by the ordinance.

A second reading and vote will be required before the ordinance goes into effect.

