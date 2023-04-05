Lufkin Lady Panthers Secure Walk Off Win Over Nacogdoches

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The rain would hold off tonight to get in what would turn out to be an exciting finish between rivals Lufkin and Nacogdoches.

In the sixth inning, Lady Panthers down two to nothing, leadoff batter gets plunked to get a runner on with no outs. Next Marliegh McClendon sends a rope down the line, third baseman can’t handle it, and the throw to first is not in time allowing the runner on second to get to third. A wild pitch would then get a runner in making it one to nothing. And then a popup from Akira Smallwood would drop to left field getting McClendon in safely. And just like that the score was tied two to two.

In the seventh inning, same score, Lady Panthers Kayla Segura with a runner on second hits a sharp ground ball to find a hole through the infield. Valerie Pinner is sent home and the play at the plate is not in time. Lady Panthers with the walk off win three to two. Sending cheers that can be heard all throughout Lufkin.

