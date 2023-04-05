Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 4:16 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  We’re starting out warm and cloudy with thunderstorms developing across the region.  These storms will continue to strengthen through the morning and then begin to diminish by midday.  A few more storms could develop in Deep East Texas this afternoon.  Any storms that develop today have the potential to become strong to severe.  High winds and hail will be the main threats, but isolated tornadoes can not be ruled out. As the cold front moves through East Texas this morning, temperatures will drop into the 60s midday and then rebound back to near 70 degrees this afternoon.  Cloudy skies remain tonight with a few showers, especially in Deep East Texas, picking up by morning.  Heavy rainfall is possible in southern counties through the day tomorrow with showers continuing into Friday.  Rain tapers off early Saturday with some sunshine returning by Easter Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI agents were seen removing items from a home at the Kenbrook subdivision in Nacogdoches on...
FBI raids home in Nacogdoches subdivision
Lufkin Police are looking for possible suspects after a deadly shooting late Monday night.
Lufkin police identify victim of fatal late-night shooting
Major wreck on FM 2259 shuts down highway in Nacogdoches County
Jamelle Yantoine Parker
Lufkin authorities release name of suspect in officer-involved shooting
Monica Howard (Source: Nacogdoches County Jail)
Affidavit: Nacogdoches woman helped 2 men hold sexual assault victim against will

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 4-5-23
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 4-5-23
KTRE First Alert Wednesday Webcast
Gearing up for cooler, wetter weather returning to the Piney Woods for the rest of the week
KTRE First Alert Wednesday Webcast
KTRE First Alert Wednesday Webcast
KTRE First Alert Tuesday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Tuesday Evening Webcast