Nacogdoches tables project to replace aging water meters

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A change in Nacogdoches could affect water service.

The city is considering installing new automated water meters to replace all of the aging ones. Council decided to table the decision to gather more information.

The automated water meter infrastructure system in the city of Nacogdoches was installed in 2008. This system is equipped with water sensors that automatically read water usage and sends the data back to the city to issue water bills to residents.

The financial director of the city, Pam Curbow, says Nacogdoches was one of the first cities in Texas to have a system of this kind.

“We funded that with a revenue bond like I said in 2008 and that was paid off in seven years. In 2016 when we did our rate study and said we want to start setting money aside to replace this knowing that its coming,” Curbow said.

This project would cost around $5 million to replace over 12 thousand meters and transmitters. Curbow says that between 10 to 20 years is when you start to see problems with the meters and transmitters in the system.

In 2018 the city had to replace 315 meters, in 2019 they replaced 450 meters, in 2020 they replaced 632 meters, in 2021 they replaced 610 meters, in 2022 they replaced 830 meters, and currently over one thousand transmitters are returning zeroes.

The contract stated that any meter over 12 months old would be replaced under this project. Council member Chad Huckaby said he thinks they should just replace older meters.

“It’s clear to me that we’re going to continually have more meters to be replaced. The ones that haven’t been replaced, need to be replaced. But I’m not sure that the ones that we’re placed in 2019 if those, I mean maybe we get transmitters on those but not a wholesale, do everything,” Huckaby said.

All the council members agreed to table the contract for the project until more information is gathered regarding the cost difference of replacing meters of different ages.

If the contract to the project is approved, it will take 14 to 16 months to complete.

