TxDOT seeking public input for its long-range transportation plan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Transportation is planning for the future and says public input is crucial as the agency looks to meet the transportation needs of tomorrow.

On Tuesday TxDOT hosted an open house at Legends Event Center in Bryan for Connecting Texas 2050, TxDOT’s statewide long-range transportation plan.

“With unprecedented population growth, increasing demands on our transportation system, and technological innovations reimagining how we move, TxDOT wants public input as the agency looks toward 2050,” said spokesman Bob Colwell.

“No matter where you work, live, or how you get around, this plan impacts everyone in Texas. That’s why TxDOT wants to hear from all Texans to help establish the vision, objectives, performance measures, and strategic recommendations for the state’s transportation system through 2050 for all modes,” said Colwell.

Comments can be submitted at each open house, online, or by mail. More information can be found here. Comments must be postmarked or received by Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

