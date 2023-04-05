WebXtra: Lufkin crisis center recognizes sexual assault awareness month

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - “Things aren’t always what you see,” Family Crisis Center of East Texas recognizes April as sexual assault awareness month with art display.

The Family Crisis Center of East Texas is a “is a non-profit organization that empowers survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault by providing crisis intervention and advocacy services.’”

The Center runs several thrift stores as a way of raising funds and they also provide items from the store to those in their program who need them.

Wednesday morning, April 5, at the Lufkin thrift store, Developmental Director Melissa Wheeler unveiled an art piece created to raise awareness about the issue of sexual assault as well as raise awareness of the Center and its services.

“We want you to know that there is free and confidential help,” said Wheeler.

The art piece was accompanied by an information table that had various pamphlets about the Center and what they offer.

