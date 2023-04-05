Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Our morning started off with a bang with showers and storms along our next cold front. Isolated showers and thundershowers will remain possible early this afternoon before we see a brief lull in activity. Temps today will range anywhere from the 60s to lower 70s behind the cold front, so don’t expect too much of a warm up compared to the past couple of warm days we’ve had. Additional showers and thunderstorms will become possible once again late this evening and tonight, as well as through the majority of our Thursday as an upper-level disturbance taps into the ample supply of moisture in our atmosphere. Expect temperatures to remain well below average tomorrow in the upper 50s and lower 60s thanks to the persistent cloud cover and continued scattered rain. Friday will be quite soggy as well, with more showers and heavy rain a possibility, so you will probably want to avoid any roads that like to flood easily if you live south of I-20 just to be on the safe side. We’ll see a slight chance for a few more showers early on Saturday before skies finally dry out for a few days. Some sun will return by Saturday afternoon, but don’t expect mostly clear skies until Easter Sunday, which means the grounds may be soggy, but at least the skies will be dry for any Easter Sunday egg hunts and church services. Sunshine and dry weather continues for the first half of next week as temperatures continue yet another warming trend, placing highs in the lower 80s by next Tuesday.

