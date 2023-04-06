Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

3 rehabilitated monk seals return to the wild after months of ‘plumping up’

Officials found the malnourished trio last year near Midway Atoll.
By HNN Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - Three endangered monk seals were returned to the wild after being rehabilitated.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the malnourished trio was found last year at the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument in Hawaii.

Officials took the seals to the Ke Kai Ola marine hospital in Kailua-Kona where they spent months “plumping up.”

Officials deemed the seals, named Alena, Lelehua, and Ikaika, healthy enough to return to the wild after three days of a “soft” release last month at Midway Atoll.

Due to potential existing threats in the wild, the NOAA said it will continue to monitor the endangered monk seals using satellite tags and unique flipper tags.

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI agents were seen removing items from a home at the Kenbrook subdivision in Nacogdoches on...
FBI raids home in Nacogdoches subdivision
Charles Leonard Grant
Florida probe leads to Nacogdoches man’s arrest for child porn
FAWD Graphic
First Alert Weather Day: Flooding and heavy rain possible Thursday and Friday
Darby House
Nacogdoches High names new football coach, AD
Monica Howard (Source: Nacogdoches County Jail)
Affidavit: Nacogdoches woman helped 2 men hold sexual assault victim against will

Latest News

FILE - A great egret flies above a great blue heron in a wetland inside the Detroit River...
Biden vetoes bill that sought to toss EPA water protections
Dawn Whitlow, of Virginia Beach, Va., center, attends a rally as part of Transgender Day of...
US would bar full ban on trans athletes but allow exceptions
Bipartisan bill introduced to combat ‘Tranq’
Bipartisan bill introduced to combat ‘Tranq’
Bipartisan bill introduced to combat ‘Tranq’