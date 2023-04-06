Better East Texas: Severe weather

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This is a bit of a public service message today, but this time of year warrants some action from all of us. We are in the middle of severe weather season. And you don’t have to look far for news of severe and disruptive weather that has either just passed or is pending in the near future. It is the cycle of weather that we are in and the severity of it is magnified this time of year. Recent tornados, the most destructive of forces this time of year, have taken a toll on lives and damage to personal property. But, thankfully, we have tools available to us that usually predict severe weather especially when there is a chance of tornados. So, if you are new to our area or part of the legacy population, we all need refreshers and sometimes creations on what our plans are when severe weather approaches. We need to make sure our children, our elderly family members, everyone has an idea of what to do during severe weather. And I am thankful for our team of weather pros that walk us all through the experience of severe weather. Sometimes they catch some flak from interrupting programming but they also regularly hear from our neighbors who are protected when we are in the middle of storms. These folks are a great team of first informers that ride out the storms with us. Severe weather is here for now, so have a plan for protecting your family and that will make for a better East Texas

