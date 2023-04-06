First Alert Weather Days will continue through Friday as more rain could cause some flooding concerns

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - With more rain expected this evening, overnight, and during the day on Friday, our First Alert Weather Days will remain in place through Friday since additional pockets of moderate-to-heavy rain showers threat may lead to flooding concerns in the areas that are already seeing notable water rises near streams, creeks, bayous, and low-lying spots.

We are forecasting an additional one-to-two inches of rainfall from now through Friday evening before the wet weather moves out of our airspace as we get into the weekend.

With this heavy rain concern, an Areal Flood Watch has been extended through 7 p.m. Friday for Angelina, Nacogdoches, and many of our deep east Texas counties.

In addition to the heavy rainfall, it will also remain on the cools side for one more day as temperatures will remain in the 50′s through the end of the week.

The positive news is that the rain will be moving out of our airspace Saturday morning as drier air begins to take back over. This will lead to a big improvement over Easter weekend as seasonally cool mornings give way to mild, pleasant afternoons under a return to partly cloudy skies and some sunshine. Morning lows will be in the 50′s with highs climbing into the middle 60′s on Saturday followed by middle 70′s on Easter Sunday.

Next week looks rather dry, although, a trough of low pressure dipping down into the plains may keep some added cloud cover across the Piney Woods, limiting our intake of sunshine through at least the early part of the week. We should see a bit more in the way of blue skies, however, as we transition toward the middle-to-latter part of the week as a ridge of high pressure looks to bring back more sunshine.

The humidity values will not be as high next week, which should make for some comfortable and pleasant spring days in east Texas. Temperatures will be gradually warming up, but it will not be as warm or oppressive as it could be for this time of year.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.