Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Missing Trinity County woman may be suffering from confusion

The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman.
The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman.(Trinity County Sheriff's Office)
By Travis Noriega
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman.

Ruth Rosser, 46, of Apple Springs was last seen leaving her home at around 9 p.m. on April 5 with none of her possessions.

She was last seen wearing peach-colored leggings, a black top and possible a black windbreaker.

Rosser is white, 5 feet 2 inches tall, and has black hair pulled up with a red or white ponytail holder.

Rosser is possibly experiencing a medical emergency that sometimes causes bouts of confusion and detachment.

If you have any information please contact the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office at 936-642-1424.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI agents were seen removing items from a home at the Kenbrook subdivision in Nacogdoches on...
FBI raids home in Nacogdoches subdivision
Charles Leonard Grant
Florida probe leads to Nacogdoches man’s arrest for child porn
FAWD Graphic
First Alert Weather Day: Flooding and heavy rain possible Thursday and Friday
Darby House
Nacogdoches High names new football coach, AD
Monica Howard (Source: Nacogdoches County Jail)
Affidavit: Nacogdoches woman helped 2 men hold sexual assault victim against will

Latest News

Daniel Page Adams, center, is seen in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021. Adams was arrested for...
Judge denies cruise for Polk County man accused in Jan. 6 riots
Recent tornados, the most destructive of forces this time of year, have taken a toll on lives...
Better East Texas: Severe weather
Better East Texas: Severe weather
KTRE’s Avery Gorman speaks about a road closed in Lufkin due to a tree being down.
Lufkin road blocked by fallen tree