Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Oxygen to air local murder story on “Snapped”

Oxygen to air local murder case on "Snapped" this weekend.
Oxygen to air local murder case on "Snapped" this weekend.(KPLC)
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A notorious and brutal Grayson County murder will be featured on the crime show “Snapped” this weekend.

Patricia McMillion shot and killed her ex-husband, Kenneth McMillion, in 2008 in Luella.

Patricia and her accomplice, Harold Ballard, then took his body and dumped it in a Louisiana swamp in hopes he’d be eaten by alligators.

Surveillance video at a nearby store is what led authorities to them.

Patricia was convicted and sentenced to 80 years in prison.

Ballard pled guilty to tampering with evidence and was given 10 years probation.

The “Snapped” episode will air on Oxygen on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI agents were seen removing items from a home at the Kenbrook subdivision in Nacogdoches on...
FBI raids home in Nacogdoches subdivision
The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman.
Missing Trinity County woman may be suffering from medical emergency
Daniel Page Adams, center, is seen in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021. Adams was arrested for...
Judge denies cruise for Polk County man accused in Jan. 6 riots
Flooding blocks FM 324 in Lufkin
TxDOT crews on standby for possible flooding in Deep East Texas
FAWD Graphic
First Alert Weather Day: Flooding and heavy rain possible Thursday and Friday

Latest News

Field of grass
East Texas Ag News: Understanding nitrogen fertilizer timing
Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 4-7-23
Friday’s Weather: More rain likely, flooding possible in Deep East Texas
MARTIN MAHOMES
KLTV 10 p.m. M-F, Recurring - clipped version MARTIN MAHOMES
Longview ISD ag students heading to state meat-cutting competition
Longview ISD ag students heading to state meat-cutting competition
According to the deputy, Derrick Phillips, a friend of the man pulled over, stepped out of...
Smith County Sheriff’s Office releases video in connection with county clerk’s criminal charge