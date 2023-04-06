Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Silver Alert issues for missing elderly woman from Palestine

(TX Alerts)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - The Texas DPS has issued a Silver Alert Thursday morning for a missing elderly woman that was last seen in Palestine Wednesday evening.

Joy Edwards, 65, was last seen on the 1800 block of South Sycamore St in Palestine around 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

She was last seen wearing an orange long-sleeve shirt, black pants with flowers, and white tennis shoes. She has short hair in the front with a black ponytail in the back.

Anyone with any information regarding Edwards’ whereabouts should contact the Palestine Police Department immediately at 903-729-2254.

