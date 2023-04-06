Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

First Alert Weather Days remain in effect for Deep East Texas today and tomorrow. Localized flash flooding will be possible.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: First Alert Weather Days remain in effect for Deep East Texas today and tomorrow as heavy rainfalls could lead to localized flash flooding. We remain in quite the unsettled weather pattern this Thursday as numerous rounds of showers and thundershowers track into East Texas from the southwest. Heavy rains and isolated thunderstorms could drop some very heavy rainfall in locations that have already recieved quite a lot of rainfall, meaning flood-prone areas could see some pooling of water. Please never attempt to drive through flood waters. Expect temperatures to remain well below average today in the middle to upper 50s thanks to the persistent cloud cover and continued scattered rain. Friday will be quite soggy as well, with more showers and heavy rain a possibility. We’ll see a slight chance for a few more showers early on Saturday before skies finally dry out for a few days. Some sun will return by Saturday afternoon, but don’t expect mostly clear skies until Easter Sunday, which means the grounds may be soggy, but at least the skies will be dry for any Easter Sunday egg hunts and church services. Next week our forecast gets a little tricky as another disturbance will attempt to move overhead on Monday and Tuesday. For now, we’ll mention a slight chance at showers with temperatures close to seasonal averages in the middle to upper 70s for next Tuesday and Wednesday.

