UT Tyler breaks ground for new nursing program expansion

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The University of Texas at Tyler took the first step towards constructing their new school of nursing on Wednesday.

The building is a $35 million expansion for the program and will greatly impact the East Texas healthcare industry.

University of Texas System Chairman, Kevin Eltife said, “We already have a world class nursing program, but this will expand the facilities and renovate the current facilities and it’s big for UT Tyler, it’s big for health care and we’re proud to be here.”

It will be built in between the Cowan Center and the current College of Nursing and Health Sciences building.

UT Tyler president, Kirk Calhoun says the 47,000 square foot facility is much needed as technology advances.

“The way we train health care professionals now has changed. And so the laboratory facilities really need to be upgraded, expanded so that we can accept more nurses, train more nurses, give them a better educational experience.”

He also says the expansion will accommodate the growing program. Right now, the university has 2,000 nursing students.

“If we can raise that number twenty, thirty percent, that will have a real impact on our hospitals who are I can tell you, are really struggling to find nurses.” said Calhoun.

“I mean they are on the front line of health care and there’s a demand and a need and we hope to help fill that need.” added Eltife.

Once the new building is here, the school will add new nursing programs like the CRNA and flight nursing programs.

“I think the medical school and all that’s going on with the health care professional education system in East Texas is transformational for our economy, for the students, for the families, and will be a gamechanger for years to come.” Eltife said.

Officials say construction on the nursing school expansion is estimated to be finished by 2025.

