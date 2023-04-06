Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Waco man charged with murder in woman’s strangulation

Detectives with the Waco Police Department on April 5 arrested and charged Francisco Javier Sanchez, 60, with murder in the strangulation of 41-year-old Josie Lucio Hernandez in May 2021.(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Detectives with the Waco Police Department on April 5 arrested and charged Francisco Javier Sanchez, 60, with murder in the strangulation of 41-year-old Josie Lucio Hernandez in May 2021.

Sanchez is not currently listed in online jail records in McLennan County.

Police officers were dispatched to investigate the woman’s “questionable death” in the 900 Block of Brown Avenue on May 15, 2021.

When officers arrived, they located Hernandez’s body in the residence “and a questionable death investigation began,” police said.

An autopsy determined Hernandez was strangled, and marks on her body were consistent with autopsy results, police said.

No further information is available.

