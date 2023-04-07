Congressman Moran visits Indo-Pacific region on ‘very serious and important’ diplomatic mission

TAIPEI, Taiwan (KLTV) - Congressman Nathaniel Moran (TX-01) is expected to meet with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-Wen as he and other House Foreign Affairs Committee members wrap up an extended trip to the Indo-Pacific region.

Moran, visiting the region as part of a nine-person Congressional Delegation, said the purpose of the trip is to investigate and educate Foreign Affairs Committee members on what’s needed in the region to strengthen U.S. ties in the face of increased aggression from China.

Rep. Moran and other congressional delegation members meet with leaders in Japan. (Courtesy)

“What can we do as allies and partners in the region to stop the aggression of China? Everybody in this region wants to choose the path of freedom of Democracy, the rule of law. That’s what they want, but they need the help of the United States to stand with them to do that,” Moran said.

Among the delegation’s stops: Japan, where Moran and others boarded a helicopter to visit the United States Navy’s Seventh Fleet.

Rep. Moran can be seen in a helicopter with Rep. Young Kim, chairwoman of the Subcommittee on Indo-Pacific. (Courtesy)

“Frankly, the United States and our military readiness has some work to be done. We’ve got a lot that needs to be fixed. Our defense industrial base and our production, we need to fix that. It’s a broken system. It takes way too long and costs way too much for us to get ready militarily,” Moran said. “We have a real need to gin up our defense industrial base to be able to make more equipment and more ammunition more efficiently, more quickly, and with more cost value.”

By the end of the trip, delegates will have met with each country’s leader and their legislative counterparts.

Rep. Moran and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. (Courtesy)

“They’re reaching out and saying we want to be stronger partners with the United States in every aspect. And every one of those countries, without question, they want to choose the United States,” Moran said.

Fresh off her visit to the U.S. earlier this week, the president of Taiwan will meet with Moran and the others on their last leg of the journey.

“I’m excited about that meeting. Looking forward to having the discussion here in Taiwan that we’ve had in Japan and Korea,” Moran said Friday morning via Zoom.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.