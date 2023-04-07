Drying out and remaining on the cool side this Easter weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Our First Alert Weather Day will be expiring this evening now that the threat for heavy rain and flooding is winding down and coming to an end.

The rain will be moving out of our airspace Saturday morning as drier air begins to take back over. This will lead to a big improvement over Easter weekend as seasonally cool mornings give way to mild, pleasant afternoons under mostly cloudy skies. Even though we may not see a ton of sunshine this weekend, we will certainly see peeks of sunshine each afternoon, offering us a ray of sunshine and positive vibes.

Morning lows will be in the 50′s with highs climbing into the middle 60′s on Saturday followed by middle 70′s on Easter Sunday.

Next week will be much drier, albeit, a trough of low pressure swinging through the plains will lead to a slight chance of rain on Monday and Tuesday.

We should see a bit more in the way of blue skies, however, as we transition toward the middle-to-latter part of the week as a ridge of high pressure looks to bring back more sunshine and warmer temperatures.

