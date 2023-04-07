East Texas ministry putting a twist on traditional Easter egg hunt

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - St. Cyprian Episcopal Church is putting up a holiday activity based on the illustrated book ‘Twas the Morning of Easter’ written by Glenys Nellist.

Families and their children move from 14 different stations containing each page from the book and collect one egg per page.

“Something like this makes it accessible to everyone,” said director of family ministries Lia Frost.

Frost also said it provides a good learning experience for all ages. “It just kind of opens up discussions. Kids they might learn, and even adults might learn something they didn’t know about this story about Easter morning.”

Frost said their 200 students enjoyed participating in the activity. “It was great seeing them interact. Some of the older ones read the pages to the little ones.”

Including sixth-grade student Jackson Havard, in which he said, “in this you’re learning about Jesus and what happened on Easter but in an egg hunt, it’s literally a free for all. Every kid is going trying to get eggs.”

Jackie Franks of Lufkin brought her children to the story walk and said it was a great experience from a child’s point of view. “It just kind of tells the whole story of Easter. It was really easy to understand. My 8-year-old actually read the whole book himself.”

The free event will continue from Friday through Easter Sunday. The church will give 50 hardcover books of the story after their Sunday services.

