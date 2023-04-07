Fort Hood soldier guilty in killing of Black Lives Matter protester in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - A Travis County jury on Friday found Fort Hood soldier Daniel Perry guilty of murder in the 2020 killing of Black Lives Matter protester Garrett Foster in downtown Austin.

The same jury acquitted Perry of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Perry, who faces life in prison, now awaits sentencing.

“We’re happy with the verdict. We’re very sorry for his family as well. There’s no winners in this,” Stephen Foster, the victim’s father told the Associated Press.

FILE: Garrett Foster with his fiancée.

Perry, a First Cavalry Division sergeant, had been out on bond after posting a $300,000 bond following his indictment for murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Foster, 28, was shot to death shortly before 10 p.m. July 25, 2020, at the corner of Congress Avenue and 4th Street in Austin after Perry, who was working as an Uber driver to earn extra money, turned from 4th Street onto Congress and encountered the protesters.

First Cavalry Division Sgt. Daniel Perry was released after posting a $300,000 bond at the time of his arrest. On Friday, he was found guilty of murder. (Jail photo)

“When Sgt. Perry turned on the Congress Avenue, several people started beating on his vehicle. An individual carrying an assault rifle, now known to be Garrett Foster, quickly approached the car and then motioned with the assault rifle for Mr. Perry to lower his window,” the soldier’s attorney said at the time of the incident.

Perry drew a handgun he was carrying for personal protection and fired, killing Foster. Perry then drove off from the scene of the protest and called 911. Officers detained him, but did not arrest him immediately after the shooting.

During closing arguments, Perry’s attorneys said he had no choice but to shoot Foster as he approached Perry’s car with an AK-47 rifle, the Austin American-Statesman reported. Prosecutors said Perry could have driven away before firing his revolver.

Witnesses testified that Foster never raised his rifle at Perry, according to the newspaper. Perry, who did not testify, told police that Foster did.

