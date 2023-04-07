Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Motor home pushed off the road by high winds in Lufkin

By Travis Noriega
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - High wind gusts pushed a motor home off the road in Lufkin. The motor home narrowly avoided tipping into a creek beside the road.

The motor home left Loop 287 near the intersection of Spence Street. The driver told Lufkin Police Department that he lost control of the vehicle due to heavy wind gusts.

The motor home came to rest in a tree line beside the road. Trees and a pole caught the motor home and prevented it from tipping over into the creek below.

Lufkin Fire Department responded to the scene and helped the man and woman escape the motor home with the help of a ladder.

The driver and his female passenger did not report any injuries.

