Orioles giving away Grayson Rodriguez promotional shirts Tuesday

BALTIMORE, Md. (KTRE) - To commemorate East Texas native Grayson Rodriguez’s arrival to the Major Leagues, the Orioles will be holding a promotional shirt giveaway at Tuesday night’s game in Baltimore.

“Grayson Rodriguez Welcome to the Show” T-shirts will be given away to the first 10,000 fans who attend the game against the Oakland A’s.

Rodriguez, who played high school ball at Central Heights, made his Major League debut on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers in Arlington. Rodriguez threw five innings and gave up two runs off four hits and a walk. He struck out five hitters and earned a no-decision in the 5-2 loss.

The Orioles have not announced a starter past Saturday, but Rodriguez would start again on Monday if he pitches on the typical four-days’ rest.

