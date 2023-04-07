Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Orioles giving away Grayson Rodriguez promotional shirts Tuesday

Grayson Rodriguez T-shirt giveaway
Grayson Rodriguez T-shirt giveaway(Baltimore Orioles)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE, Md. (KTRE) - To commemorate East Texas native Grayson Rodriguez’s arrival to the Major Leagues, the Orioles will be holding a promotional shirt giveaway at Tuesday night’s game in Baltimore.

“Grayson Rodriguez Welcome to the Show” T-shirts will be given away to the first 10,000 fans who attend the game against the Oakland A’s.

Rodriguez, who played high school ball at Central Heights, made his Major League debut on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers in Arlington. Rodriguez threw five innings and gave up two runs off four hits and a walk. He struck out five hitters and earned a no-decision in the 5-2 loss.

The Orioles have not announced a starter past Saturday, but Rodriguez would start again on Monday if he pitches on the typical four-days’ rest.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI agents were seen removing items from a home at the Kenbrook subdivision in Nacogdoches on...
FBI raids home in Nacogdoches subdivision
The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman.
Missing Trinity County woman may be suffering from medical emergency
Daniel Page Adams, center, is seen in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021. Adams was arrested for...
Judge denies cruise for Polk County man accused in Jan. 6 riots
Flooding blocks FM 324 in Lufkin
TxDOT crews on standby for possible flooding in Deep East Texas
FAWD Graphic
First Alert Weather Day: Flooding and heavy rain possible Thursday and Friday

Latest News

Grayson Rodriguez post-game interview.
Grayson Rodriguez postgame interview
Coach Colby Carthel talks to his team following a morning practice (KTRE Sports)
SFA football coach says team is hungry for next season
SFA football coach says team is hungry for next season
SFA football coach says team is hungry for next season
HOOPS AUTISM
East Texas coach dreams up "Hoops for Autism" as a way to give back