Skillet strawberry cobbler with vanilla ice cream by Mama Steph

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This strawberry cobbler with vanilla ice cream is a perfect dessert for spring. If you have a big holiday dinner this weekend, this is a great recipe to try!

Skillet strawberry cobbler with vanilla ice cream

Ingredients

1 stick of butter

2 pounds fresh strawberries, washed, hulled and halved

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons corn starch

1 1/2 cups sugar, divided

1 cup milk

1 cup self-rising flour

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

Your favorite vanilla ice cream, for serving

Chocolate syrup, for topping, if desired

Method:

Heat oven to 350 degrees.

Place butter in a 10-inch cast iron skillet (or a 9x9-inch baking dish) and place in the oven. When butter is melted, removed pan from oven and set aside.

In a medium mixing bowl, combine strawberries, 1/2 cup of the sugar, the cornstarch, and the lemon juice. Set aside.

In another mixing bowl, mix together the remaining cup of sugar, flour, ginger and milk. Whisk together to create a smooth batter.

Pour the batter over the butter in the skillet.

Spoon the berries across the top of the batter, but do not stir. The batter will rise.

Place in oven on a baking sheet (line with parchment paper or foil to catch any drips)

Bake for an hour to 70 minutes, until the cobbler is bubbly and golden brown.

Let stand for 15 minutes, then serve up with vanilla ice cream and a drizzle of chocolate syrup.

Enjoy!

