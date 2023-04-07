Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Texas DPS releases video of altercation with Uvalde victim’s mother(KGNS)
By NBC
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
UVALDE, TX. (NBC) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has released video of an altercation between a state trooper and an Uvalde victim’s mother.

The incident happened on Wednesday during a student walk-out protesting gun violence.

Body camera video shows Ana Rodriguez, mother of Robb Elementary shooting victim Maite Rodriguez, being forcibly removed from Flores Elementary School as she was trying to pick up her son so that he could participate in the walk-out.

Video shows someone inside the school opening the door for her, and when Rodriguez enters, she is immediately confronted by a trooper, who forces her out of the building.

After words were exchanged, Rodriguez was allowed into a front office where she presented her ID and asked for her son.

The matter is under investigation.

For more headlines. click here.

