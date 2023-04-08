Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

East Texas farm owner gives advice on buying animals for Easter

Every year around Easter many bunnies, chicks and sometimes ducks are purchased just to end up at a shelter or abandoned.
Every year around Easter many bunnies, chicks and sometimes ducks are purchased just to end up at a shelter or abandoned.
By Sariah Bonds
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Every year around Easter many bunnies, chicks and sometimes ducks are purchased just to end up at a shelter or abandoned.

Samantha Childress is the owner and founder of The Chick Dealer. It’s an animal farm that sells chickens, rabbits and ducks in Chandler, Texas.

“I just urge anybody to make sure that you are making that commitment to that animal before you get it, and when it does come time, if you do have to rehome it because it was something you wanted to try and it really did not work for you, that you contact the people you got it from,” said Childress.

Childress recommends connecting with people in your area who would be open to taking the animal in due to many local shelters not being able to accept all types of animals.

Childress gives tips for those who may not have enough space to care for an animal long term.

“You can do things like smaller coops, where you can do a raised rabbit coop outdoors, or rabbits also are great for litter box training as indoor pets. They’re wonderful for it. It’s super personal,” said Childress.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Page Adams, center, is seen in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021. Adams was arrested for...
Judge denies cruise for Polk County man accused in Jan. 6 riots
Source: Nacogdoches Police Department Facebook page
Nacogdoches police investigating multiple shooting scenes
The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman.
Authorities find missing Centralia woman in a bed inside an abandoned house
Motor home pushed off the road by high winds in Lufkin
Motor home pushed off the road by high winds in Lufkin
Authorities released photos of the women in question that they were looking for. Thanks to the...
Dog bites customer in the face at Home Depot, owner walks off, sheriff says

Latest News

Moran Trip To Indo pacific
Congressman Moran visits Indo-Pacific region on ‘very serious and important’ diplomatic mission
Missing Woman
Trinity County authorities broaden search for missing Centralia woman
Cross Walk
Longview native upholds Good Friday cross-carrying tradition
Source: Nacogdoches Police Department Facebook page
Nacogdoches police investigating multiple shooting scenes