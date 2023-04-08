Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Missing Trinity County woman found after deputy noticed front door ajar

By Avery Gorman
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CENTRALIA, Texas (KTRE) - A missing woman was found in the closet of an abandoned house after disappearing Wednesday night. The sheriff has shared more details.

Ruth Rosser, 46, disappeared from her home in Centralia just before bad weather with nothing but the clothes she was wearing, authorities said. As of 7:25 on Friday night, however, Sheriff Woody Wallace said Rosser had been found alive.

She was located in an abandoned home around 100 yards away from the command post the sheriff’s office had set up. Wallace said one of the deputies noticed the front door was open, and that led them toward the structure.

They searched the house and found Rosser in a small closet, curled up in the fetal position on couch cushions with a blanket, Wallace said. She was taken to a local hospital to be checked out, and her condition is unknown at this time.

Wallace said they will be opening an investigation into this incident.

“The good thing is she is safe now,” Wallace said. “She is receiving medical care and possible other care she may need, but what I like about the whole thing is so many people were willing to come together, so many resources coming together, and within 24 hours we were set up and had a massive search that resulted in us finding her still alive and well.”

Copyright 2023 KTRE.

