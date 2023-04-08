Nacogdoches police investigating multiple shooting scenes

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Several calls about gunshots in Nacogdoches have police investigating separate scenes on Friday night.

Nacogdoches Police Department Sgt. Brett Ayres says at around 8:16 p.m. officers responded to the 400 block of West Main St. after receiving reports of a disturbance with weapons. Officers arrived and began investigating the incident. An adult male gunshot victim was located at a different location within the city during this investigation. The victim was taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

The criminal investigation division remains on scene.

Around 8:22 p.m. officers received reports of gunfire in the 1600 block of Cardinal St. Officers who responded to the area were unable to locate any person involved with this incident.

At around 9:08 p.m. officers received a report of a drive-by shooting in the 1600 block of Woden Rd. Officers are on scene of this incident. Initial reports are that a residential house and vehicle were struck by gunfire and the suspect fled in a vehicle before officers arrived.

Ayres says at this time they do not believe anyone was injured during this incident. The criminal investigation division is assisting with the investigation.

