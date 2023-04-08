Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... A cloudy and cool start to our Saturday with temperatures in the 50s this morning. Over the next couple of hours we’ll see clearing skies, with mostly sunny conditions expected this afternoon. High temperatures today will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

For this evening, expect mostly clear to partly cloudy skies, temperatures cooling into the low 60s. Easter Sunday will start off with partly cloudy skies and patchy fog, but unfortunately clouds will increase through the morning. We’ll hold onto a partly to mostly cloudy sky for the afternoon. As for temperatures, morning lows will be in the 50s, with afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s.

Looking ahead to next week, we’ll see a chance for rain return to the forecast on Monday. Temperatures will continue their warming trend through the week, highs around 80-degrees forecast by Thursday. Other than Monday (and maybe Tuesday), next week looks dry - I doubt many will complain about that after the week we just had. Have a great Saturday and a blessed Easter Weekend.

7 Day Forecast (Andrew Tate)

