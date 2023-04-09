Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Easter Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

Fair mix of sun and clouds today with dry skies for our Easter! A few showers possible tomorrow.
By Cody Gottschalk
Apr. 9, 2023
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Easter Sunday, East Texas! Today may have started off cool and slightly muggy in the lower 50s, but we will warm back into the lower 70s for most thanks to a fair mix of sun and clouds during the heat of the day! Now the skies may be dry today, but keep in mind that most lawns will still likely be somewhat wet and muddy through the morning hours, so you might want to wait a bit later in the day for any outdoor egg hunts if you want to avoid the muddy shoes and wet painted eggs/hands. The first few days of the next work week look pleasant and mostly dry, although a few showers will be possible on Monday. Easterly winds dominate over most of next week, meaning it’ll be a slow race to warm up into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. We’ll likely finally see our first 80 degree day either Thursday or Friday once southeasterly winds finally return. Keep an eye on the forecast for next weekend if you have any outdoor plans as a few showers and thunderstorms look to be on the table. We’ll be watching!

