Palestine wins 3-2 over Jacksonville, advances

It was a hot soccer ticket with a good Saturday crowd as Palestine played Jacksonville.
By Michael Coleman
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Early on, the Wildcats got a header from Tony Garcia. First score of the day was Palestine, coming off a tough defensive match with Celina on Friday but coming out smokin’ today.

The Indians tested the Palestine freshman goalie many times. Justus Musil can hold his own. Jacksonville out-offensed the Wildcats when they beat them in March, and today they showed that flash.

In the middle of the first half, Jacksonville got an empty netter, and then they were back at square one, tied. Jax fans had been quiet up until then. In the Second half, Jacksonville had its own goal score, which broke the 1-1 tie. Palestine took a 2-1 lead with some help.

The final score was 3-2 Palestine. They are headed to state, just like they were back in 2019.

