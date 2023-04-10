Angelina finds new catcher with Central Heights Wagner

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina Roadrunners have just signed on Central Heights starting catcher Ashton Wagner as part of the new battery for next season. Head Coach Jeff Livin told us it was no doubt that he was there guy.

“Really liked that catcher,” he said. “So yeah, he’s I think he’s a junior so we kind of wrote him off and we’ll keep an eye on him. Have him on in the summer and Coach Bobby Hebner wandered across to their coach later on. He said nah, that kid is a senior.”

“Well that’s it,” he went on to say. “We were out hunting for a new catcher. Just always have to bring one in every year and he’s our guy, there was no doubt. I liked what he did, liked the way he handled pitchers, like the way he threw the ball, swung the bat very well.”

Coach Livin added, “good athletic kid. Had him on a visit, very personable. Just kind of checked off all the boxes real quick. We’re happy with him.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.