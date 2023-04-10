Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Angelina finds new catcher with Central Heights Wagner

Angelina College baseball head coach Jeff Livin
Angelina College baseball head coach Jeff Livin(Angelina College)
By Mark Bownds
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina Roadrunners have just signed on Central Heights starting catcher Ashton Wagner as part of the new battery for next season. Head Coach Jeff Livin told us it was no doubt that he was there guy.

“Really liked that catcher,” he said. “So yeah, he’s I think he’s a junior so we kind of wrote him off and we’ll keep an eye on him. Have him on in the summer and Coach Bobby Hebner wandered across to their coach later on. He said nah, that kid is a senior.”

“Well that’s it,” he went on to say. “We were out hunting for a new catcher. Just always have to bring one in every year and he’s our guy, there was no doubt. I liked what he did, liked the way he handled pitchers, like the way he threw the ball, swung the bat very well.”

Coach Livin added, “good athletic kid. Had him on a visit, very personable. Just kind of checked off all the boxes real quick. We’re happy with him.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman.
Missing Trinity County woman found after deputy noticed front door ajar
The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman.
Authorities find missing Centralia woman in a bed inside an abandoned house
Daniel Page Adams, center, is seen in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021. Adams was arrested for...
Judge denies cruise for Polk County man accused in Jan. 6 riots
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 4 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead
Tiger Woods watches on the 13th hole during the weather delayed third round of the Masters golf...
Woods withdraws before completing 3rd round of Masters

Latest News

Amateur Sam Bennett of the United States lifts the Low Amateur Silver Cup during the Green...
Aggie Sam Bennett finishes as Low Am at Masters
PALESTINE VS JACKSONVILLE REGIONAL SOCCER
Palestine wins 3-2 over Jacksonville, advances
Sprint car driver Justin Owen of Harrison, Ohio, died from injuries he suffered when his car...
Sprint car driver Owen dies after crash at Indiana track
Tiger Woods watches on the 13th hole during the weather delayed third round of the Masters golf...
Woods withdraws before completing 3rd round of Masters