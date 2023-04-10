City of Lufkin animal shelter closed after lightning strike

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Lufkin has temporarily closed its animal shelter.

According to City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth, a lightning strike resulted in an equipment failure necessitating the closure.

“Equipment repairs are underway, and we will notify you as soon as the office has reopened for normal business,” Pebsworth said in a statement.

Residents can still contact the Lufkin Police Department for animal control emergencies (such as animal bites, dangerous animals, etc.) calling 936-633-0356 or 911.

