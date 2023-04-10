Crews save kittens from structure fire, on their way back from grass fire west of Dalhart

DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - Fire crews responded to a structure fire on their way back from grass fire west of the town of Dalhart.

Fire crews discovered the structure fire to be coming from the kitchen with heavy smoke throughout the house.

The homeowner had 3-week-old kittens inside the house, but firefighters were able to rescue them.

Crews were able to put out the kitchen fire with minimal damage to the property.

More information on the grass fire will be given once available.

