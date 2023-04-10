Crockett man accused of shooting victim in face
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - A man is in custody after allegedly admitting to shooting someone in the face on Monday.
Crockett police responded to a report of a shooting in the 100 block of Sallas Street at about 9:40 a.m. When they arrived, officers found a victim with an apparent gunshot wound to the face, police said. The victim identified the alleged shooter and his last-known location.
Officers made contact with the suspect, James Arthur Williams, 71, of Crockett, at a nearby apartment, where police say he admitted to shooting the victim at least twice.
Williams was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The case remains under investigation.
