Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Crockett man accused of shooting victim in face

James Arthur Williams
James Arthur Williams(Houston County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - A man is in custody after allegedly admitting to shooting someone in the face on Monday.

Crockett police responded to a report of a shooting in the 100 block of Sallas Street at about 9:40 a.m. When they arrived, officers found a victim with an apparent gunshot wound to the face, police said. The victim identified the alleged shooter and his last-known location.

Officers made contact with the suspect, James Arthur Williams, 71, of Crockett, at a nearby apartment, where police say he admitted to shooting the victim at least twice.

Williams was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman.
Missing Trinity County woman found after deputy noticed front door ajar
The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman.
Authorities find missing Centralia woman in a bed inside an abandoned house
Daniel Page Adams, center, is seen in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021. Adams was arrested for...
Judge denies cruise for Polk County man accused in Jan. 6 riots
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 4 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead
Tiger Woods watches on the 13th hole during the weather delayed third round of the Masters golf...
Woods withdraws before completing 3rd round of Masters

Latest News

Clarence Thomas ETX Connection
Clarence Thomas ETX Connection
Smith County Serial rapist Arrested
Recent arrest ties Tyler man to sexual assaults dating back 20 years
Richard Barton after allegedly fleeing from Coffee City police.
1 suspect in jail, 1 on the run after allegedly fleeing Coffee City officer, crashing Mustang
Brittney Dawson
Livingston woman arrested in connection with death of infant son