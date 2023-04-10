Justice Clarence Thomas' undisclosed luxury trips said to include billionaire’s East Texas ranch

EAST, Texas (KLTV) - We’re learning more about Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ undisclosed luxury vacations.

According to a report by nonprofit journalism outlet ProPublica, at least one trip was to a private ranch in East Texas.

The report says Justice Clarence Thomas has frequently been the guest of billionaire republican donor Harlan Crow. The story states that Thomas has made use of Crow’s private plane, private jet and private resort, but failed to disclose this in government filings.

We spoke to the co-author of the ProPublica report, Alex Mierjeski. He says they reached out to former and current federal judges about the ethics and integrity of this.

“They said that it’s improbable one form of federal judge put it to accept trips like this just from a stand point of wanting to avoid the appearance of impropriety or using your office for private gain.” said Mierjeski.

Justice Thomas has also taken at least one trip to crow’s private ranch in Winnsboro. it’s called Mill Creek Farm.

He rebutted ProPublica’s reporting, claiming he sought advice from others in the federal judiciary who said he did not need to disclose the trips.

“Because they were trips that he took with close a personal friend, but ethics experts that we consulted say that those trips, private jets and yacht cruises, those would need to be reported.” said Mierjeski.

ProPublica is now posing the question, ‘who will hold judge Thomas accountable if he is one of the nation’s highest authorities?’

“And this isn’t a Republican or Democrat issue, this is who has access to these justices behind closed doors from one of the most powerful people in the country.”

Some congress members are demanding for Chief Justice John Roberts to investigate further.

