Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Monday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Partly to mostly cloudy skies across the area today, with thick enough cloud cover in some areas that is have been overcast nearly all morning. We’ll hold onto the mix of clouds and sun through the remainder of the day, hopefully tending more on the partly cloudy side this afternoon. High temperatures for our Monday will be in the low to mid 70s, pretty close to where we were yesterday. This evening, skies turn mostly clear as temperatures cool into the 60s. A few showers and thunderstorms will be moving south of the Red River closer to Wichita Falls and DFW tonight, I expect this activity to stay out of our area, but it is something to be mindful of if you’re traveling to those areas today.

Overnight we’ll drop into the 50s, and then rebound into the mid 70s Tuesday afternoon. Look for mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies through the rest of the work week, with slim chances for rain on Wednesday. We’ll see morning lows this week in the 50s, with highs getting slightly warmer each day. By Friday we should be around 80-degrees. This will not last long as our next storm system is expected to arrive Friday night/Saturday. This system will take our highs back into the 70s by Sunday. As far as severe weather concerns, there is still too much uncertainty in the forecast regarding severe potential and areas to watch. We’ll continue to watch this possibility for you and let you know if there’s anything significant for East Texas. Have a great Monday!

7 Day Forecast (Andrew Tate)

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.