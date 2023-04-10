Seasonal temperatures with a slight chance of rain on the menu this week in the Piney Woods

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Despite the mostly cloudy skies and lack of sunshine, the weather remains very seasonal and feels very much like it should for early April across deep east Texas.

It will be partly cloudy and cool overnight with lows in the middle 50′s.

Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds to go along with more seasonally pleasant temperature readings as daytime highs climb into the middle 70′s.

Our cool mornings and mild afternoons will continue throughout much of the week as our surface winds remain out of the northeast, which is a dry flow for us in terms of keeping the humidity levels rather tolerable.

There is an area of low pressure in the upper atmosphere that will get cutoff from the main flow of the jet stream in the next few days. Due to its close proximity to the Piney Woods, it will keep clouds streaming overhead and may even throw a few showers in our direction by Wednesday. I have the rain chance at 20% as the better lift and ingredients for rain look to remain east of east Texas.

That slow-moving, cutoff low will then migrate further eastward and away from east Texas later this week, giving us a brief window to see the return of warm, southerly winds from the Gulf of Mexico. That will lead to a gradual warming trend for Thursday and Friday as daytime highs find their way back into the upper 70′s and lower 80′s.

Our next spring storm will move into the plains this weekend, bringing us our next cold front and shot for rain and thunderstorms on Saturday. At this time, the storm track looks to remain north of our region, which should limit our severe weather concerns.

Behind the scattered downpours and cold frontal passage on Saturday, we will feel another fresh batch of cooler, drier air return for Sunday and early next week to go along with a return to plentiful sunshine and blue skies galore.

