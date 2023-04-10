Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Texas’ bluebonnets blossom again near Lake Texoma

The bluebonnets near the Denison Dam are the hot spot this time of year for family photos. For...
The bluebonnets near the Denison Dam are the hot spot this time of year for family photos. For a few, the blue blossoms have a deeper meaning too.
By Lauren Rangel
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The bluebonnets near the Denison Dam are in full spring.

“I’m a flower girl, so I just love being out here and seeing all the flowers and seeing how many people come out here to take family pictures because you don’t get that every day, and it’s nice to look back when everybody gets older,” said Natalie Knox, who was visiting the bluebonnet field on Monday.

Taking photos with the bluebonnets is a deep-rooted tradition for the Knox family.

“Seven years ago, my brother passed away, and today’s actually his birthday,” said Knox. “We actually come out every year to take pictures to kind of honor him. He just loved the color blue and loved the flowers blue, and loved being outside. My boyfriend was actually never able to meet him, so this is a good way that I feel like I can bring everybody together.”

For others, this is perhaps the start of a family tradition.

“A couple of years ago, we came out here with grandkids,” said Steve Briley, another visitor at the Denison Dam. “The dam was covered in bluebonnets. It made a good photo op, so we brought six more of them out here today.”

The bluebonnets make a good photo op for all ages.

“Because I love these bluebonnets,” said Madelyn Walker, one of the youngest picture takers at the bluebonnet fields.

If you’re taking photos this year in the bluebonnets, share them with us at kxii.com/photos.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

