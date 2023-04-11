City of Nacogdoches seeks zoning changes to allow potential craft distillery in city

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - City of Nacogdoches Planning and Zoning will be considering changes to their zoning ordinances for the potential location of a spirits craft distillery.

“It’s very preliminary right now at this phase. They were just trying to get an idea is this type of business allowed, where it would be allowed,” said director of planning Alaina Helton.

The city only allows general beverage manufacturing, which are most times larger scale businesses located in the city’s ‘heavy industrial zoning district’ said Helton.

“So the idea is to allow for these type of businesses to locate in more of our commercial districts, entertainment districts.”

Helton said the change of a zoning ordinance is to be considered to be within the downtown area or alongside North Street.

Helton also said they have seen a high demand for buying local and sourcing from local products in, which Helton said can help boost the city’s economy.

“This type of business can be a real wealth generator and tax base generator for the city. It also can serve as a tourist attraction or entertainment destination for Nacogdoches.”

Helton said they have discussed the idea with downtown and main street staff and are in favor of a spirits craft distillery coming into town.

“It’s something that can almost be like a niche industry that’s become more and more popular in Texas and just across the nation.”

Before the zoning ordinance gets amended, it will need approval from the city council.

