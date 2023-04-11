House committee hears Rep. Clardy bill on vehicle repair insurance

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - A Texas house committee heard arguments about Rep. Travis Clardy’s bill regarding vehicle insurance.

On Tuesday, April 11, the Texas House committee on insurance considered Rep. Clardy’s bill, HB 1321, which is meant to regulate the way insurance companies determine repairs, including preventing insurance companies from ordering repairs based on parts being the cheapest available or forcing a beneficiary to use a particular repair facility.

Rep. Clardy presented the bill and with no questions from the members of the committee, the floor was opened to public testimony.

One of those testifying against the bill was Scott Kibbe, vice president of the American Property Casualty Insurance Association.

Kibbe cited that the bill passing would raise the cost of repairs for vehicles.

“We believe this bill will result in an increase in costs because it will make it more difficult to use non OEM parts and restrict the usage of direct repair programs,” said Kibbe.

One of those testifying in favor of the bill was Jack Walker, vice president of Legislative Affairs for Texas Trial Lawyers Association.

Walker believes that bill is in the best interest of the safety of vehicle owners.

“This ends up being an issue of price vs. safety, and I think safety should come first for the consumers,” said Walker.

The House committee on insurance could vote on the bill sometime this week.

