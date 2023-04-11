Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
More seasonal temperatures and quiet, springtime weather expected through the rest of the week

Outside of a few sprinkles on Wednesday, the rest of the week will continue to remain dry with seasonal temperatures expected.
By Brad Hlozek
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Our cool mornings and mild afternoons will continue throughout much of the week as our surface winds remain out of the northeast, which is a dry flow for us in terms of keeping the humidity levels rather tolerable.

There is an area of low pressure in the upper atmosphere that continues to spin in the northern Gulf of Mexico and just off the Louisiana coastline.  Due to its close proximity to the Piney Woods, it will keep clouds streaming overhead and may even throw a few showers in our direction by Wednesday.  I have the rain chance at 20% as any precipitation that falls from the sky will lead to very little, if any, accumulations.

That slow-moving, cutoff low will then migrate further eastward and away from east Texas on Thursday, giving us a return to mostly sunny skies and gorgeous weather for our Thursday across the entire east Texas landscape.

We will then see a brief return to warm, southerly winds by Friday, leading to a quick warm-up as afternoon highs warm into the middle 80′s to close out the week under a partly-to-mostly cloudy sky.

Our next spring storm will move into the plains this weekend, bringing us our next cold front and shot for rain and thunderstorms. 

Behind the scattered downpours and cold frontal passage on Saturday, we will feel another fresh batch of cooler, drier air return for Sunday and early next week to go along with a return to plentiful sunshine and blue skies galore.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application.  It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates.  It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

