By Katie Vossler
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:21 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  It’s another cool start with temperatures in the 50s this morning and even a few places dropping into the upper 40s.  A little bit of patchy fog is possible this morning, but the rest of the day looks mostly sunny with light winds and temperatures reaching the mid 70s.  Another cool night tonight with temperatures dropping back to the lower 50s by Wednesday morning.  A few more clouds Wednesday with a very slight chance for an isolated shower or maybe just a sprinkle or two.  More sunshine for Thursday and temperatures warming back to 80 degrees by Friday.  A slight chance for a few showers or isolated thunderstorms late Friday into early Saturday, but not everyone will see the rain.

The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman.
Authorities find missing Centralia woman in a bed inside an abandoned house
Brittney Dawson
Livingston woman arrested in connection with death of infant son
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 5 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead
The mother of a 6-year-old student who shot a teacher at Richneck Elementary School in January...
Mom of 6-year-old who shot Virginia teacher indicted on two charges

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 4-11-23
KTRE First Alert Tuesday Webcast
Seasonal temperatures with a much drier week expected across the Piney Woods
KTRE First Alert Monday Evening Webcast
