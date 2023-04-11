Texas legislators encourage Texans to register as living organ donors, push for education programs

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas lawmakers are working to educate people on how they can sign up to be living organ donors.

People can donate their organs while they are still alive and well. Texas is working to increase the number of living organ donors through new initiatives.

About 10 thousand people in Texas are currently waiting for a life-saving organ transplant. Out of every one thousand deaths in Texas, only two to three people are eligible for organ donation. A new proposal in the legislature aims to educate Texans on how to become a living organ donor.

“I don’t think its one of those conversations you routinely have with their family and friends, but its certainly an important one,” Donate Life Executive Director Chad Carroll said.

Every nine minutes, another person is added to the waiting list for organ donation, according to Donate Life.

“It takes a very long time and a long wait list for somebody to receive an organ via the ‘deceased’ registry,” Carroll stated.

Texas is piloting the National Donate Life Living Donor Registry. The first living organ donor transplant was in Austin, just seven months after the registry was created. That whole year, there were more than three thousand deceased donors and seven hundred living donors.

“That can kind of tell you there’s an additional seven thousand Texans out there that won’t receive a life-saving transplant this year and will role into the next year.” Carroll said.

90% of donor registrations come from the DMV, but Senate Bill 1249 would require the Health Department and the Department of Public Safety to educate Texans about also registering to become a living organ donor.

“We’re really hoping to push that number, especially of living donors, higher and higher in the coming years and 2023,” he said.

If the bill is passed in the House, it will also focus on the need for critical transplants and the particular need for minority donors in Texas.

“There’s a lot of momentum right now in the state in terms of living donations,” he said, “it provides us the option to whittle down that waitlist of 10 thousand Texans.”

If the bill passes, it will not take effect until Sept. 1 of this year.

Those interested in signing up to be a living organ donor can find more information here. Or, people can stop by Lubbock LifeGift to learn more.

