Angelina County moves forward to expand overcrowded jail

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Commissioners approved in last week’s special called meeting to expand the county jail that will help deal with its growing inmate population.

“A jail that’s at capacity severely limits law enforcement’s ability to get the criminals off the streets when we don’t have room to hold them,” said Angelina County Sheriff Tom Selman.

Selma said the county jail has been dealing with overcrowding for the past few years. The approved project will add more than 200 new beds. The expansion will be constructed on the left side of the current jail.

“Our kitchen, laundry and other support services were oversized in the original construction to accommodate the addition of future bed space,” said Selman.

The projected cost is over $19 million. Right now, the county has $13 million budgeted for the project. $10 million comes from America Rescue Plan Act funds and $3 million from the county’s fund balance.

Commissioners will continue to discuss where to get the remaining $6 million.

Selman also said the department plans to house inmates from surrounding counties and “with this added capacity, we’ll have room to house out of town inmates on a contract basis.”

Selman projects the revenue will offset monthly notes that the county has to pay for the project.

There’s no word yet on when construction on the jail expansion will begin.

