Angelina Roadrunners basketball team prepares for next season

By Mark Bownds
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - It’s offseason for the Angelina college basketball team, but that doesn’t mean that they are not hard at work. In fact at Shands gymnasium you would have thought it was the middle of the season, as hard as these guys are preparing for next year. And leading the Road Runners in their workout was assistant coach Rakim Hollis and he dove deeper into their skill development.

“Today we got the guys in the weight room,” he said. “So right now we’re doing skill development and footwork. We we need guys that can you know do three things and that’s dribble, pass and shoot. So we breaking the program down after the season and we’re doing the little things that we need to get done for next year.”

And tell me about these guys in this program.

“Well, guys, they athletic, they’re fun to be around,” he said. “They’re very, very funny. You know, they do have a lot of character on the team. And you know, in this program with Coach J and and with his with his credentials and everything, so everything we’re doing right now is developing to get the program better.”

And getting better is what everybody is focused on. As expectations for next season is high.

Coach Hollis went on to say, “Well our expectations is very high. You know, every year we come in we expected you know to be the top of the you know, be the top of the South, be the top of the conference. So we’re gonna take it and we’re gonna run with it and we’re gonna do our best to be at the top and and be known in this region.”

So look for Angelina to possibly make a big statement in the 2023-24 season.

