Center man given 3 life sentences for child sex crimes
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Center man was convicted on Tuesday on multiple accounts of child sex crimes.
According to Nacogdoches County District Attorney Andrew Jones, a jury found George Randall Gilchrist guilty on one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child and two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child. Gilchrist was indicted for these crimes in 2018.
Gilchrist was given three life sentences to be served consecutively and a $10,000 fine for each count.
Amy Wren prosecuted the case.
