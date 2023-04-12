Center man given 3 life sentences for child sex crimes

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Center man was convicted on Tuesday on multiple accounts of child sex crimes.

According to Nacogdoches County District Attorney Andrew Jones, a jury found George Randall Gilchrist guilty on one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child and two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child. Gilchrist was indicted for these crimes in 2018.

Gilchrist was given three life sentences to be served consecutively and a $10,000 fine for each count.

Amy Wren prosecuted the case.

