Kaufman man shot by family member who was later found dead in apartment, police say

KAUFMAN, Texas (KLTV) - Kaufman police responded to a shooting on Monday at a local apartment complex.

The Kaufman Police Department report that they went to the scene of the shooting, which was at the Bridgewood Ranch Apartments, located in the 4100 Block of Vista Lane.

When police arrived, a 19-year-old male was found lying in the apartment’s swimming pool area with a gunshot wound to the stomach. The victim was alert and told police he had been shot by a family member who was still in their apartment. The victim was removed from the pool area to a waiting ambulance that took him to a Dallas hospital for treatment.

Police say they then secured the area and other apartments around the one where the shooting occurred. Police attempted to contact the alleged shooter that who the victim said was still in the apartment, but he did not answer. A witness told police they heard the first shot, saw the victim run from the apartment, and then heard a second shot from inside the apartment. Police got into the apartment once the SWAT team arrived and found an 88-year-old deceased male with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Kaufman Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division processed the scene and the investigation into the shooting is ongoing. The 19-year-old male shooting victim is listed in stable condition and continuing treatment at a Dallas Hospital.

The 88-year-old deceased male was taken to the Dallas County Medical Examiners’ Office.

The Kaufman Police Department said they were assisted at the scene by the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and SWAT team and the Kaufman County Precinct 1 Constables Office.

